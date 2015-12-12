Graphic Designer Olly Moss is a huge Potter fan and jumped at the chance to capture the essence of JK Rowling's story via these simple yet effective new covers.

"Harry Potter has always been my favourite. I skipped [Philosopher’s Stone] because I was being a weird snob about it – I was ten. Then by the time Prisoner of Azkaban was out, I remember my mum saying I should read them," he tells Pottermore.

"We were going on holiday and she bought [Azkaban] for me, but she got me the adult covers of the first two novels because I was still being a snob."

And as for his favourite cover?

Well, it's got to be Deathly Hallows, "because it’s the image that has summed up Harry Potter in my mind for such a long time. The scar – it feels like the culmination of the entire series and that’s the image that’s been stuck in my head."

We like it too, Olly, but our favourite has to be Philosopher's Stone.

That owl chilling on a branch with a precious Hogwarts letter in its beak really captures the magic, almost 19 years later.