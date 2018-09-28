With a rotating gaggle of comedians at the helm of the show, here’s what we’ve got to look forward to as Have I Got News for You returns.

When is Have I Got News for You back on TV?

Have I Got News for You returns on Friday 5th October on BBC1 at 9pm for the first of ten 30 minute episodes this series. The show is usually filmed on Thursday ahead of its Friday broadcast.

What is Have I Got News for You about?

The patriarch of current affairs comedy, Have I Got News for You has been a staple on our screens since it first launched in 1990.

Originally fronted by Angus Deyton until 2002, the host was sacked two episodes into series 24 after tabloid newspapers made a series of revelations about his private life.

Since then, the show has been hosted by a series of guests, the most regular of which is Alexander Armstrong who was originally tipped to take over permanently.

Having been host 31 times previously, Armstrong is back as the show’s frontman in the series opener, with Hislop joined by BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty, while comedian Josh Widdicombe finishes off Merton’s team.

Witty, irreverent and with the occasional naughty streak, Have I Got News For You will pour over this week’s news through it’s highly satirical lens.