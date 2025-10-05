In the segment, Coren Mitchell asked the teams who is set to benefit from the introduction of the ID cards, to which she said: "I was thinking of the company Multiverse, who has been chosen to run the digital ID cards scheme."

She then asked the panel whose company Multiverse was, before claiming it was founded by Tony Blair's son Euan.

Ian Hislop, Dame Sheila Hancock, Victoria Coren Mitchel, Miles Jupp and Paul Merton. BBC/Hat Trick

However, this was debunked, with fact-checking organisation FullFact saying: "This isn’t true, according to both the government and Multiverse, which is an 'upskilling company', not a software developer.

"The government has not announced any partner for the project."

In a statement provided to RadioTimes.com, a BBC spokesperson said: "This week’s Have I Got News for You contained an inaccurate story about Euan Blair’s company, Multiverse, being chosen to develop the government’s contract to produce digital ID cards.

"Multiverse is not a software developer and there is no evidence of any involvement in the proposed digital ID scheme, therefore we have taken the episode off BBC iPlayer while we edit the relevant section out.

"We apologise for this unintentional editorial oversight."

Read more:

Coren Mitchell has addressed the blunder on social media, writing on X: "Meanwhile, if you see a clip of me saying the ID card contract has gone to Tony Blair's son: it hasn't.

"That was something I was given to ask about last night, but turns out to be incorrect. Which is bad news for the fact checkers but good news for social mobility."

Have I Got News For You is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Add Have I Got News For You to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.