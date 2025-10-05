Have I Got News For You episode removed from BBC iPlayer after Victoria Coren Mitchell error
The BBC has issued an apology.
An episode of Have I Got News For You has been removed from BBC iPlayer following an "unintentional editorial oversight".
In the latest episode of the current affairs quiz programme, hosted Victoria Coren Mitchell, a segment on the government's plans to introduced digital ID cards featured a claim that is now proven to be false.
In the segment, Coren Mitchell asked the teams who is set to benefit from the introduction of the ID cards, to which she said: "I was thinking of the company Multiverse, who has been chosen to run the digital ID cards scheme."
She then asked the panel whose company Multiverse was, before claiming it was founded by Tony Blair's son Euan.
However, this was debunked, with fact-checking organisation FullFact saying: "This isn’t true, according to both the government and Multiverse, which is an 'upskilling company', not a software developer.
"The government has not announced any partner for the project."
In a statement provided to RadioTimes.com, a BBC spokesperson said: "This week’s Have I Got News for You contained an inaccurate story about Euan Blair’s company, Multiverse, being chosen to develop the government’s contract to produce digital ID cards.
"Multiverse is not a software developer and there is no evidence of any involvement in the proposed digital ID scheme, therefore we have taken the episode off BBC iPlayer while we edit the relevant section out.
"We apologise for this unintentional editorial oversight."
Coren Mitchell has addressed the blunder on social media, writing on X: "Meanwhile, if you see a clip of me saying the ID card contract has gone to Tony Blair's son: it hasn't.
"That was something I was given to ask about last night, but turns out to be incorrect. Which is bad news for the fact checkers but good news for social mobility."
Have I Got News For You is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
