The new release marks a change for the long-running programme which usually returns later in the year, but this year has been pushed forward to accommodate the BBC's World Cup coverage and avoid clashing with matches.

Have I Got News for You is back this autumn, the BBC has confirmed; and luckily, fans don't have to wait too long for the batch of brand new episodes, which will begin airing from Friday 2nd September on BBC One.

The premiere date itself is no coincidence, however, as it is Boris Johnson's last evening at 10 Downing Street, which of course will provide plenty of fodder for the show's political satire.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The broadcaster has also revealed the episode's title which takes aim at Britain's soon-to-be former Prime Minister: Have I Got News for Boris – A Special Tribute.

The BBC has teased that the episode will be "a romp through the soon-to-be ex-Prime Minister’s career and his distinctive contribution to British politics, on the eve of his departure."

Janet Street-Porter on Have I Got News For You.

Comedian Jack Dee will be guest hosting the episode, and of course, Ian Hislop and Paul Merton will be captaining the teams. Journalist Janet Street-Porter and comedian Phil Wang have been confirmed for the panel line-up.

Have I Got News for You returns to BBC One on Friday 2nd September at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.