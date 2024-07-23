According to The Sun, officers were called to the home in Putney at 9:15am on Friday 19th July and Harry was pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem taking place on 20th July. Officers are currently awaiting the outcome of toxicology tests.

Harry – who was 26 – appeared on the fourth season of Hunted in 2019 alongside his older brother Frank. He had been a drama student at the time and proved a popular contestant with viewers on the way to the final.

The tragic news of his death has led to a flurry of tributes on social media as those who knew Harry paid their respects.

More like this

Hunted cast member and adventurer Jordan Wylie wrote on Facebook: "I'm lost for words, what tragic news to wake up to that the world has lost Harry Savage, one of Hunted's most lovable fugitives."

He continued: "Such a kind & gentle soul, my thought & prayers are with all his family & loved ones at this terribly sad time."

One friend wrote on X: "My heart is absolutely broken losing you Harry Savage. You was an icon in every sense of the word with the kindest heart. Still can't quite come to terms with it."

Advertisement

And another wrote: "What a sad day. RIP Harry Savage. One of the most beautiful souls on this earth. Rest well sweet angel."