Also amongst the winners were Ken Loach for I, Daniel Blake, which took home the award for best film, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, who received the outstanding achievement award.

Host for the evening, Lord Melvyn Bragg, lauded the current condition of the arts, and the importance of art as an outlet in troublesome times.

"Despite the horror of recent events, these awards show what great shape the arts are in," he said. "They prove the power and vibrancy of our country and place the UK at the centre of the arts world."

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards will be broadcast on 12th July on Sky Arts at 9pm.