Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Fleabag and David Bowie win at South Bank Sky Arts Awards
Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake was also honoured
Last night, JK Rowling and John Tiffany’s Harry Potter play, Phoebe Waller Bridge’s six-episode dramedy Fleabag and David Bowie’s 25th studio album Blackstar were awarded the biggest gongs of the night at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards in London, taking home the best theatre, television and pop music awards respectively.
While it’s certainly a stretch to call Blackstar pop music, it presented another opportunity to celebrate one of the most influential musicians of all-time, whose absence will be felt in the musical world for many years to come. The award was accepted by his good friend and collaborator Iggy Pop, who described the late singer as someone who “changed the game in rock and roll”.
Also amongst the winners were Ken Loach for I, Daniel Blake, which took home the award for best film, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, who received the outstanding achievement award.
Host for the evening, Lord Melvyn Bragg, lauded the current condition of the arts, and the importance of art as an outlet in troublesome times.
"Despite the horror of recent events, these awards show what great shape the arts are in," he said. "They prove the power and vibrancy of our country and place the UK at the centre of the arts world."
The South Bank Sky Arts Awards will be broadcast on 12th July on Sky Arts at 9pm.