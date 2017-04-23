The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Moran’s passing in a statement released to Entertainment Weekly. “Harrison County dispatch received a 911 call referencing an unresponsive female” it read. “Upon the arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Marie Moran Fleischmann was deceased.”

The actress was probably best known for paying Ron Howard's younger sister, Joanie Cunningham, in American sitcom Happy Days. She reprised the role in spin-off series Joanie Loves Chachie with Scott Baio.

Howard led tributes to his former co-star.

And Henry Winkler, who played The Fonz, shared his sorrow at the passing of an old friend.