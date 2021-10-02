Greg Wise dedicates Strictly routine to his late sister: “People who have left us have never left us”

The fun and glamorous antics of the celebs on Strictly Come Dancing continues this week, but we were not ready for an emotional, yet fun, routine from Greg Wise and his partner, Karen Hauer, who had a very special person to dedicate the dance to.

Advertisement

In the VT that plays before each of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up perform, Greg revealed that the number will be in memory of his late sister who passed away after a year-long, very tough, battle with cancer.

Greg’s daughter revealed that her dad became a full-time carer for his sister while she was battling the illness and he spoke about how tough it was to have to watch someone you love going through something so horrible.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It was emotional for almost everyone watching too with Greg’s words and dance moves touching most of the judges with Shirley Ballas commenting that his sister must have “sprinkled magic dust” on him as it was so much fun to watch.

“It was a beautiful tribute,” said Claudia after the routine while chatting to the pair. Greg went on to explain what the dance meant to him, saying: “People who left us have never left us. They come back, they visit us, we can dance with them, and then they leave again. That’s what this was about.”

Greg scored 23 for his routine and the dancers will all go in the public vote after tonight’s show has finished.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.