The Greatest Dancer viewers had lots of questions about that Doctor Who routine
Cheryl's act Harry and Eleiyah wowed the audience with their sci-fi dance – but Twitter wasn't entirely convinced
Doctor Who fans are a passionate lot. They care fiercely about their favourite show and hold it to a high standard. So, The Greatest Dancer was taking a gamble when they interpreted the BBC sci-fi series for a dance number....
In the series' first live show, Cheryl's act Harry and Eleiyah took to the stage in Who-inspired costumes to perform a number riffing off the Doctor's adventures through space and time.
With Harry dressed in a bow tie and sweeping purple coat in the guise of Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor, and Eleiyah donning a stripy costume reminiscent of Tom Baker's iconic scarf, the pair wowed with an energetic routine which concluded with Harry symbolically handing over his coat to Eleiyah, marking the recent transition to Jodie Whittaker's first female Doctor.
The duo won the audience award, scoring 96.4% and were praised by a tearful Cheryl who gave them a standing ovation, along with her co-judges Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse.
"This is world class. It’s world class," she said. "Your technical ability is crazy to me. That split jump over her head was insane."
The dance was greeted with plenty of praise on Twitter:
But for some Whovians, it was almost too easy to pick apart the theme...
And others were baffled by the arbitrary choice of challenges for the show's acts...
Still, Harry and Eleiyah's Whovian-themed routine did enough to impress viewers at home – they made it through to next week with Oti's group Globe Girls the first to be eliminated from the competition's live stages.
The Greatest Dancer returns next Saturday for a double elimination.