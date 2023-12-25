The Great Pottery Throw Down Christmas special line-up
Which famous faces are taking on the kiln this Christmas?
Four famous faces will be joining a special festive edition of The Great Pottery Throw Down this Christmas Day on Channel 4.
Hugh Dennis, Joe Swash, Alice Levine, and Sophie Duker will be battling it out to be named this Christmases very festive pottery champion.
But who exactly are these potters-in-training?
Here's what we know about the cast of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023's Christmas special.
Hugh Dennis
Age: 61
Job: Comedian
Instagram: N/A
Hugh Dennis is best known for his contributions to comedy, appearing in every single episode of Mock Of The Week and starring as Pete Brockman in hit comedy Outnumbered. But how will his pottery hold up?
Alice Levine
Age: 37
Job: TV and radio presenter
Instagram: @thisisalicelevine
The radio presenter and reality TV host will be trying her hand at festive pottery. Will she be this competition's dark horse?
Joe Swash
Age: 41
Job: Actor/presenter
Instagram: @realjoeswashy
The EastEnders alum and presenter might have been crowned King of the Jungle, but will his winning streak come to an end on The Great Pottery Throw Down?
Sophie Duker
Age: 34
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @sophiedukebox
The stand-up comedian and writer might have gotten lucky with Taskmaster, but will history repeat itself during the Throw Down?
