But who exactly are these potters-in-training?

Here's what we know about the cast of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2023's Christmas special.

The Great Pottery Throw Down Christmas special line-up

Hugh Dennis

Hugh Dennis. Channel 4

Age: 61

Job: Comedian

Instagram: N/A

Hugh Dennis is best known for his contributions to comedy, appearing in every single episode of Mock Of The Week and starring as Pete Brockman in hit comedy Outnumbered. But how will his pottery hold up?

Alice Levine

Alice Levine. Channel 4

Age: 37

Job: TV and radio presenter

Instagram: @thisisalicelevine

The radio presenter and reality TV host will be trying her hand at festive pottery. Will she be this competition's dark horse?

Joe Swash

Joe Swash. Channel 4

Age: 41

Job: Actor/presenter

Instagram: @realjoeswashy

The EastEnders alum and presenter might have been crowned King of the Jungle, but will his winning streak come to an end on The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Sophie Duker

Sophie Duker. Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @sophiedukebox

The stand-up comedian and writer might have gotten lucky with Taskmaster, but will history repeat itself during the Throw Down?

