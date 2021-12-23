The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022: Release date, line-up, hosts, judges and latest news

The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for another series in 2022, with a brand new batch of home potters ready to show off their creative work.

They’ll be judged by the expert judging duo of Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller to decide who has come out on top and who is heading home.

This will be the fifth series and the third on Channel 4.

So, when does it start? And who are the contestants taking on the challenge this year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 release date

CONFIRMED: The new series will begin on Sunday 2nd January at 7:45pm on Channel 4.

A teaser of the opening episode shares: “In this first episode, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller set the potters two challenges: to throw a children’s crockery set and ceramic milk bottles, as the battle of clay kicks off at the wheel.

“Who will be named potter of the week, and who will be first to leave the pottery?”

Who are the Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 judges?

The Great Pottery Throw Down is judged by expert potter Keith Brymer Jones and ceramicist Rich Miller.

Rich was the show’s behind-the-scenes technician, before becoming a judge last year.

Who is the host of The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Irish actress Siobhán McSweeney will be returning to our screens as the hilarious host. Siobhán is best known for playing Sister Michael on Channel 4’s Derry Girls.

However, she’s not the only presenter this year, as comedian Ellie Taylor – who has previously starred on the likes of The Mash Report, Mock the Week and Ted Lasso – stood in this series while Siobhán recovered from a broken leg.

Who is the new Great Pottery Throw Down technician?

Rose Schmits is the pottery technician for The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022, after taking over from Rich Miller last year.

Rose is from the Netherlands and says the practice of pottery is “a metaphor for the trans experience”.

Her pottery takes all different forms and often features abstract shapes with trans activism slogans.

Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 line-up

There are 12 contestants taking part in the new series.

You can see a full list below:

AJ, design graduate from Aberdeen, 21

Anna, social care facilitator from Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, 57

Bill, museum learning Assistant from Scarborough, 63

Cellan, 3D design and craft graduate from Brighton, 23

Christine, art youth worker from Preston, 57

Jenny, full-time mum from North Lincolnshire, 43

Josh, design and technology teacher from Berkshire, 27

Lucinda, retired NHS therapist from Shropshire, 58

Miles, denim designer from Worcestershire, 50

Nick, prop maker from Barry in Wales, 43

Tom, product director from Bath, 44

Zahra, hospital doctor from Manchester, 32

Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed?

The Great Pottery Throw Down is filmed in Stoke-on-Trent, which is known for its pottery industry.

Who won The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021?

After weeks of battling it out, Jodie was crowned the winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021. The NHS nurse from Rhondda Valley beat Adam from Brighton and Peter from Milton Keynes to the title.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 starts on Channel 4 on Sunday, 2nd January. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

