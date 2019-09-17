If you miss it, no worries - you can catch up the series on All 4, and watch earlier seasons on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video or Google Play. You can also buy episodes on iTunes.

What is The Great British Bake Off about?

Every year, Brits flock to their sofas to watch Bake Off - this annual craze has been going on for almost 10 years, and it's easy to see why the show is such a success. Combining the judges' complex baking terminology with the hosts' hilarious (if sometimes a bit clueless) comments and heartwarming moments - like when Rahul told the cameras that he started baking to make friends - the show has something for everyone and is as addictive as any sugary treat.

It has sparked a UK baking obsession, with significant increases in the sales of baking ingredients following its release. It has also launched the careers of numerous past contestants who have gone on to release books and front TV shows.

When does The Great British Bake Off return?

The show will return to our screens in late August, 2019, whilst the final is likely to be in early November - we can't wait!

How many seasons of The Great British Bake Off are there?

There are nine series so far - and a 10th is currently being broadcast.

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

The series is filmed in a marquee in gardens of Welford Park, Newbury, UK, to replicate the classic competitive setting of English village fêtes, but it also has the advantage of allowing for hilarious baking mistakes thanks to a lack of temperature control - which means things that worked at home won't necessarily work on Bake Off.

Who presents The Great British Bake Off?

The series is presented by comedians Noel Fielding of The IT Crowd, and Sandi Toksvig of QI. They would be the first to admit that they know almost nothing about baking, but despite this, they have won over a legion of fans.

Who are the The Great British Bake Off judges?

The series used to be judged by Mary Berry, before Prue Leith took over alongside Paul Hollywood.

The Great British Bake Off 2018: presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4)

Paul Hollywood is a celebrity chef who has appeared on a number of TV shows, while Prue Leith is a chef and Chancellor of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh, and was previously a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu.

How to apply for The Great British Bake Off?

Applications for the show are currently closed, but we expect they'll be open again for 2020 soon - better get your apron ready!