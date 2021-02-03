Exclusive – Novice Richard tries his hand at joinery in tonight’s Grand Designs

Grand Designs returns to Channel 4 tonight for a brand new episode which follows Leigh and Richard as they transform a derelict 17th century flour mill into a three-bedroom home.

With a £250,000 budget, things take a stressful turn when the extent of the damage to the structure is revealed and they are forced to take on some of the work themselves.

We get a glimpse of that in the advance clip below, released exclusively to RadioTimes.com, which sees Richard attempt to help highly experienced conservation joiner James with the work.

It’s an unconventional approach, but it might just work.

“Richard is like my helper, my apprentice, he’s an extra pair of hands,” James explains. “It’s unusual to have a client assisting you in this way. We’ll see how he is at the end, he’s learning a lot as he goes… I wouldn’t give him a job yet.”

See how they get on dismantling an ancient staircase in the clip below.

The latest series of Grand Designs has seen Kevin McCloud inspect another fascinating batch of ambitious projects, with plenty of headaches and crises along the way – including interruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

Those wondering whether Leigh and Richard will be able to achieve their lofty goals should tune into the latest episode on Channel 4 tonight.

Grand Designs continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on.