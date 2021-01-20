Exclusive – Amye and Nathan’s build suffers a crane catastrophe in Grand Designs first-look
RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first-look at tonight's episode of Grand Designs.
Published:
A Lincolnshire couple face major setbacks with their ambitious new build when their waterlogged plot sinks a 36 ton crane in tonight’s episode of Grand Designs, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
Tonight’s episode sees Kevin McCloud meet Nathan and Amye – a couple who plan to build a cathedral-like new home with a sleek contemporary twist and a striking 5000 tile armadillo roof in Lincolnshire.
With Nathan project managing the house, the couple plan to include a wing for Nathan’s teenage children and an annexe for his mum and step dad to move into so the pressure is on to finish the build within just a year.
However, in an exclusive first-look clip, construction doesn’t get off to a great start; A crane arrives to form the skeleton of Amye and Nathan’s house but finds itself stuck in the plot’s waterlogged soil.
“It’s stuck – it’s very badly stuck,” a construction worker tells the camera, before hydraulic oil begins to pour out of the crane, which has seemingly blown a pipe.
With the crane going nowhere, the lorry driver carrying 253 pieces of steel decides to leave the property and with Nathan at work, no one knows what the plan is.
Adding even more pressure to the project, the couple find out that there’s an additional family member on the way, with Mum-to-be Amye even keener to get the house finished as soon as possible.
Grand Design’s 21st series began at the start of January, with Kevin McCloud having presented over 200 episodes of the Channel 4 show since its 1999 debut.