How to watch the Grammy Awards 2022

Grammy season is back!

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place in America in January 2022 and will see the biggest names in the music industry vying for the music industry’s most iconic trophies.

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 63rd Grammy Awards saw Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best new artist, while Billie Eilish was named the winner of the Record of the Year category. Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift also picked up trophies.

A wide range of performers also took to the stage including Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, John Mayer, Roddy Ricch and Miranda Lambert.

With the nominees for the Grammy Awards 2022 soon to be announced, here’s your guide to next year’s ceremony and how you can watch the show in the UK.

How to watch the Grammys in the UK

The Grammy Awards 2022 will be broadcast live on CBS in the US.

Sadly, no UK broadcaster has plans to show the ceremony, or even the highlights.

In previous years, 4Music have broadcast highlights from the Grammys a day or two after it has aired in the US, but the broadcaster failed to include the 63rd Grammys in its schedule – and is yet to announce plans to air the show in 2022.

When will the Grammy Awards 2022 take place?

The 64th Grammy Awards is set to take place on January 31st 2022.

The ceremony will return to the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It’s yet to be announced who will host the ceremony, or which performers will grace the stage on the night.

When will the Grammy Nominations 2022 be announced?

Ahead of 64th Grammys Awards, the Recording Academy will reveal the nominations very soon.

The nominations will be announced in a livestream event on 23rd November 2021.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt will host the event live from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

The official Grammys website will be hosting a livestream on their homepage covering the nominations, starting at 9AM PT/12PM ET, which is 5pm UK time.

