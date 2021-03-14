Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. How to watch the Grammy Awards 2021 in the UK

How to watch the Grammy Awards 2021 in the UK

The biggest night in music will happen, despite the pandemic.

Grammy Awards

Published:

The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place in America on Sunday 14th March and will see the biggest names in the music industry vying for a famous accolade.

Advertisement

As is normal at the moment, the ceremony will look a little bit different from previous years on account of the pandemic, but it will still be star-studded.

Beyoncé has the most nominations (nine), followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift, who all have six nominations.

Here’s your guide to the Grammy Awards 2021 and how you can watch in the UK.

How to watch the Grammys in the UK

Unfortunately, there’s no way you can see the Grammys in the UK (at the time of writing).

In previous years, 4Music has shown the ceremony a day or two after it airs in the US, but so far, there’s been no word of it on the schedule.

Should this change, we’ll let you know.

If you’re in the US, you can watch the red carpet coverage on E! from 8pm ET, followed by the main ceremony on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

Viewers are in for a treat during the Grammys 2021, as there’s a wide range of performers set to take the stage.

The performers at the Grammys 2021 are as follows:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Black Pumas
  • Cardi B
  • BTS
  • Brandi Carlile
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Billie Eilish
  • Mickey Guyton
  • HAIM
  • Brittany Howard
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Lil Baby
  • Dua Lipa
  • Tamika D. Mallory
  • Chris Martin
  • John Mayer
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Maren Morris
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift

Who is hosting Grammys 2021?

Trevor Noah will be hosting the 63rd Grammy Awards for the first time.

The 37-year-old comedian is most famous for hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, head to our handy TV Guide.

Tags

All about Grammys

Grammy Awards
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Bottle of ThinK Prosecco 75cl and Bottle of ThinK Pink 75cl

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get two bottles of Low Calorie ThinK Wine for just £29.99

Save £10 with this exclusive deal and enjoy the perfect moments of indulgence

You might like

Adele and Mumford and Sons win at the Grammys

100419

Lady Gaga dresses as Ziggy Stardust for David Bowie tribute at the Grammy Awards

Rihanna, Grammys (Getty, EH)

The 7 best moments from the Grammys 2018

(ITV Screenshot)

A secret Eurovision finalist auditions on The X Factor this weekend