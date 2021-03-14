How to watch the Grammy Awards 2021 in the UK
The biggest night in music will happen, despite the pandemic.
Published:
The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place in America on Sunday 14th March and will see the biggest names in the music industry vying for a famous accolade.
As is normal at the moment, the ceremony will look a little bit different from previous years on account of the pandemic, but it will still be star-studded.
Beyoncé has the most nominations (nine), followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift, who all have six nominations.
Here’s your guide to the Grammy Awards 2021 and how you can watch in the UK.
How to watch the Grammys in the UK
Unfortunately, there’s no way you can see the Grammys in the UK (at the time of writing).
In previous years, 4Music has shown the ceremony a day or two after it airs in the US, but so far, there’s been no word of it on the schedule.
Should this change, we’ll let you know.
If you’re in the US, you can watch the red carpet coverage on E! from 8pm ET, followed by the main ceremony on CBS and Paramount Plus.
Who’s performing at the Grammys?
Viewers are in for a treat during the Grammys 2021, as there’s a wide range of performers set to take the stage.
The performers at the Grammys 2021 are as follows:
- Bad Bunny
- Black Pumas
- Cardi B
- BTS
- Brandi Carlile
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Billie Eilish
- Mickey Guyton
- HAIM
- Brittany Howard
- Miranda Lambert
- Lil Baby
- Dua Lipa
- Tamika D. Mallory
- Chris Martin
- John Mayer
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Maren Morris
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Who is hosting Grammys 2021?
Trevor Noah will be hosting the 63rd Grammy Awards for the first time.
The 37-year-old comedian is most famous for hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central.
If you’re looking for more to watch, head to our handy TV Guide.