How to watch the Grammy Awards 2021 in the UK

The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place in America on Sunday 14th March and will see the biggest names in the music industry vying for a famous accolade.

As is normal at the moment, the ceremony will look a little bit different from previous years on account of the pandemic, but it will still be star-studded.

Beyoncé has the most nominations (nine), followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift, who all have six nominations.

Here’s your guide to the Grammy Awards 2021 and how you can watch in the UK.

How to watch the Grammys in the UK

Unfortunately, there’s no way you can see the Grammys in the UK (at the time of writing).

In previous years, 4Music has shown the ceremony a day or two after it airs in the US, but so far, there’s been no word of it on the schedule.

Should this change, we’ll let you know.

If you’re in the US, you can watch the red carpet coverage on E! from 8pm ET, followed by the main ceremony on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

Viewers are in for a treat during the Grammys 2021, as there’s a wide range of performers set to take the stage.

The performers at the Grammys 2021 are as follows:

Bad Bunny

Black Pumas

Cardi B

BTS

Brandi Carlile

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Billie Eilish

Mickey Guyton

HAIM

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Tamika D. Mallory

Chris Martin

John Mayer

Megan Thee Stallion

Maren Morris

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Who is hosting Grammys 2021?

Trevor Noah will be hosting the 63rd Grammy Awards for the first time.

The 37-year-old comedian is most famous for hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

