“I prefer Facebook because I have real friends there who agree with me. But on Twitter, not so much," he said. “I have kind of fallen out of love with Twitter. It’s not a happy world, so I have left it.”

The presenter has over 1.2 million followers; his account is still posting retweets to his agony aunt column in the Daily Telegraph, but he hasn't tweeted personally since 22nd June.

Earlier this year, Stephen Fry said he was leaving Twitter because of "the trolls and nasties", adding that time off the social media site was "like a boulder rolling off my chest".