"Three weeks ago, one of my maitre d’s asked me if I would go over to table seven, who were celebrating their engagement," Ramsay revealed at the Vegas Uncork'd Festival, reports the Mirror.

"So I said: “Send two nice glasses of champagne over to them”. When the champagne arrived I went over to congratulate them – and he hadn’t asked her!"

Just a little bit awkward.

More like this

"I was like, how am I going to get out of that?" Ramsay admitted.

Advertisement

Here's hoping the groom-to-be thought on his feet and asked Ramsay to cater their nuptials in return for the gaffe...