And it looks Gordon's prediction has come true, as the unaired outtakes in the clip below see him struggling – and in some cases not even trying – to keep a lid on the four-letter words as contestants fail to live up to his exacting culinary standards...

Each episode of Culinary Genius sees nine amateur cooks face three rounds of intense kitchen challenges, with a prize of £1,000 for the winner.

Airing Monday to Friday on ITV, the show is hosted by Fern Britton with a new celebrity chef taking charge each week. Rosemary Shrager will pick up the baton (or should that be spatula?) from Gordon Ramsay next week, Monday 23rd April, with Phil Vickery and Jean-Christophe Novelli to follow.

Culinary Genius airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV