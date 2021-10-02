Gordon Ramsay cries as daughter Tilly impresses with her Strictly dance

Week Two of Strictly Come Dancing is over in terms of the dances, as the competing couples have now all performed and taken their places once again on the Strictly 2021 leaderboard.

Two members of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up amazed us all with Sara Davies joint top of the board after coming last in Week One. She’s top with Tilly Ramsay, who also also climbed a number of spots, jumping from an 11th place finish last week.

In the audience, and very happy to be there, were Tilly’s chef father, Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana.

The proud parents were overcome with emotion and pride upon watching Tilly’s fabulous routine, and Gordon couldn’t hold back the tears when he saw his daughter top the leaderboard.

Tilly followed her dance, which was alongside her professional dancing partner, Nikita Kuzmin, with a traditional walk up the stairs where she spoke to Claudia Winkleman about the performance. “It’s been so great, so different, a completely different pace – there’s so much more to think about. I’m knackered every time I do it, but it’s been the best week and I never thought I was able to do that a couple of weeks ago.”

Tilly did, however, admit that the acting part of it was not something that she loved, saying: “Our favourite phrase was ‘get comfortable with the uncomfortable’.” Well, Tilly definitely got comfortable with it and she has the points to prove it now. Let’s see if this strong outing continues on into Week Three and beyond.

