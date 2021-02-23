Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance release date: Latest news on BBC One’s brand new game show

Gordon Ramsay is swapping the kitchen for the quizzing arena in his brand new BBC game show Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance.

Those worried that the TV chef has changed his foul-mouthed ways for a BBC prime-time slot have nothing to fear – while Ramsay promises not to “shout”, “swear” or “be mean”, he appears to break every one of these guarantees in the show’s trailer.

The new quiz show challenges pairs of contestants to balance a series of gold bars on a volatile balancing board with the chance to win increasing amounts of money, but if the board collapses, they go home with nothing.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about why he chose to host a quiz show, Ramsay revealed that he became hooked on a board game version of Bank Balance whilst his production company was developing the show.

““As lockdown began to ease and as we [Studio Ramsay] started pitching the idea to the networks, I realised I was so invested in the b****y game that I couldn’t just step away and let someone else host it,” he said.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, when it starts and how the game works.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance release date

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance starts airing on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

From then on, episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at 9pm for the next three weeks.

What are the rules of Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance?

Hosted by TV chef Gordon Ramsay, this BBC game show sees pairs of contestants attempt to place different-sized stacks of gold bars on a volatile balancing board by answering a series of questions.

The more bars they manage to balance, the more money they could win, but as the bars build up, the board becomes more volatile. If it all comes crashing down, the contestants go home with nothing.

A jackpot of up to £100,000 is up for grabs, so the stakes couldn’t be higher for these hopeful competitors.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance trailer

The BBC released a trailer for Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance earlier this month, in which we get a first-look at the TV chef as a gameshow host and the stressful format that’s about to arrive on our screens.

Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance airs from Wednesday 24th February at 9pm on BBC One.