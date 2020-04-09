In the episode, the trio will be heading to Nevada and Arizona for the next leg of their trip.

They'll enjoy the ultimate cowboy experience and get to work on a ranch themselves when they visit Rafter's Ranch in Arizona, covering over 230 square miles.

Here, the threesome will have to earn their own beef by rounding up herds of cattle on the mountains on horseback.

They'll then get to taste the beef with no part of the animal off the menu, including the testicles.

And judging by a teaser clip, it looks like there's going to be a lot of beefing around.

In the video, the three men arrive at the ranch where they're met by the owners.

"Wow look at that hand. That's what you call a proper hand; it's like a shovel. You definitely don't want to get in a fight with him," Gordon says as he compares the male owner's hand with Gino's much smaller palm.

The men are then given some protective gear to put on, as Gordon tries to help Gino get into the tight-fitted leg wear by physically lifting him as he pulls the clothes up his legs.

Covering his private parts, Gino stutters "My - " at which point the owner hilariously shouts out: "Your nuts, yeah!"

Elsewhere in the episode, the men head to Nevada and begin the next phase of their trip in style - in a helicopter above the Grand Canyon.

As they fly over one of the greatest natural wonders of the world to explore the best of the American wild west, Gordon is impressed, saying: “Oh my god. Incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Fred admits that seeing the canyon has been a lifelong dream, but sadly the moment is lost on Gino, who doesn’t like helicopters and is breathing heavily until it’s over.

“Gino is breathing like he’s giving birth…do you want the bag Gino? Are you going to be sick?” Fred says.

Back on the ground - much to Gino's approval - the men drive on to Las Vegas, which is known for its gambling and excessive nature.

Proving just how OTT it is, Gordon declares that he is going to show the guys a burger that is going to blow their minds - with a hefty price tag of $777 (£624).

Viewers will also get to see Gordon in his own kitchen at home, as the boys take Route 66 to Los Angeles, where he lives.

While Fred and Gino go exploring all that Hollywood has to offer, Gordon puts on his apron as he cooks with his mum Helen at his Bel Air home.

We wonder what will be on the menu - cow testicles or more triple figure burgers?

We'll have the latter (despite the price tag), thanks!

