Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek: release date, location guide, and latest news

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix have been travelling the world together for some time now and ITV viewers have been eagerly awaiting the next adventure the trio of chefs will be heading out on.

Advertisement

Now we know that the show is set in Greece for this latest run, and we also know that it will be hitting our screens very soon – this month, in fact!

But what is the exact start date for Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek, and what will the show be about for those who have never tuned in before? Here’s all we know so far.

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek release date

Fans of Gordon, Gino and Fred’s adventures will be pleased to hear that we do not have long to wait for the new Greek run of the show as it is due to start on ITV on Monday, 27th September 2021 at 9pm.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek about?

Super chefs, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and master maitre d’ Fred Sirieix travel to places all over the world to see what the local cuisine is like as well as experiencing the local culture – with some friendly bickering thrown in for good measure.

This time, as the name of the show would suggest, they are off to Greece and they will be taking their RV all over the Greek islands and seeing what the beautiful country has to offer them.

Here is what ITV has said about the show: “From island hopping on a catamaran, to jet ski racing and shipwreck diving, there will be bromance and bickering in equal measure.

“Thanks to an abundance of fantastic food, including the freshest lobster, chefs Gordon and Gino will be looking to prove that Greece’s culinary credentials are up there with the very best of Europe.

“The guys will begin their adventure in Crete, Greece’s largest island, before navigating their way to stunning Santorini, making their way to the party island of Mykonos and finishing their trip in the Greek capital Athens and the monasteries of Meteora. Travelling together in the birthplace of civilisation, what could possibly go wrong…?”

Where have Gordon, Gino & Fred already visited on their road trips?

Gordon, Gino & Fred have been to many places on their trips so far including a whole series in America.

Other destinations they’ve visited include Italy, France, Scotland and Mexico.

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek trailer

We do not have a trailer for this latest series just yet but given that the start date is a mere couple of weeks away we should have one with us soon. We will post it right here for you as soon as we see it go live.

Advertisement

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek starts on ITV on Monday, 27th September 2021 at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.