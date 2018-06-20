The Apprentice boss, in a typical dig at Good Morning Britain host Morgan, posted this on Twitter.

However, what Sugar didn’t realise was that his arch-nemesis Morgan was on holiday in LA and that Madeley would actually be standing in on Good Morning Britain.

Sugar was quick to correct himself on Twitter…

More like this

That didn't stop stand-in showbiz presenter Konnie Huq from reading out Sugar's original tweet live on Good Morning Britain today – much to the bewilderment of Madeley.

"Was Lord Sugar referring to me?" he asked. "It's a little personal but I can ride it out. I've had worse on Twitter I suppose. Haven't we all?"

Huq then reassured Madeley, saying he shouldn’t "take it personally" as Sugar was trying to throw shade on Morgan, of course.

Advertisement

We’re sure Morgan will have something to say about that when he gets back...