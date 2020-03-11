Here's everything you need to know about the new series.

When is How to Look Good Naked on? And what channel is it on?

Gok Wan's popular show How to Look Good Naked returned on 4th March and airs every Wednesday at 9pm.

It previously aired on Channel 4, but this time around, viewers can catch it on Really (Freeview: Channel 17, Sky: Channel 142, Virgin Media: Channel 128).

What is How to Look Good Naked about?

Gok Wan gives his expert fashion advice to some women who need to build their self-esteem and confidence.

In the body-positive show, Wan proves you don't have to spend a fortune on fancy clothes to make you feel good about yourself - you just need the skin you're in.

Nevertheless, Wan uses his many years in the fashion industry to show women how to dress for their body shape and their tastes.

At the end of the episode, Wan asks the women to pose naked or do a naked catwalk to prove how far their body confidence has travelled.

Why did Gok Wan stop making How to Look Good Naked?

During an interview on This Morning in March, Wan admitted he had his own body issues he needed to deal with before he could film any more episodes of How to Look Good Naked.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Wan admitted: "I needed a break. We made 78 [episodes]. Back in the day, I used to have therapy when I was making the show. There were so many triggers for me in there, what I've gone through with my body and how I feel with myself."

How to Look Good Naked originally ran between 2006 and 2011.