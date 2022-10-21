The Channel 4 show usually airs at 9pm on Fridays, but has instead been moved this week to make room for Friday Night Live.

You might have sat down this evening hoping to tune in to see our favourite telly watchers commentate on this week's TV, but unfortunately Gogglebox won't be airing this Friday (21st October).

So, when will it be back?

Read on for everything you need to know about Gogglebox, including when you can expect the show to return.

Why isn't Gogglebox on tonight?

Gogglebox isn't on this Friday due to Friday Night Live, which will air in its place at 9pm.

The 1hr and 35 min long one-off special will see Ben Elton fronting the revived stand-up entertainment show in celebration of Channel 4's 40th anniversary celebrations.

He'll be joined by co-horts from the original series such as Harry Enfield, Julian Clary and Jo Brand, and contemporary performers Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Jordan Gray, Ronni Ancona and Sam Campbell, who provide a mixture of topical sketches and stand-up. Plus, live music by Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem.

When is Gogglebox back?

Friday's episode of Gogglebox will air on Channel 4 on Saturday 22nd October at 9pm.

As usual, it will be one-hour long and will see the Gogglebox cast commenting on the biggest and best TV shows of the week.

Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm.

