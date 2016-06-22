Glastonbury: who's playing when?
Your guide to everything Glasto
Published: Wednesday, 22 June 2016 at 3:50 am
FRIDAY
PYRAMID STAGE
- The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians with Damon Albarn and Guests 11.00am Syria’s finest musicians are joined by the Blur and Gorillaz frontman
- Jess Glynne 4.30pm Catchy pop from the ubiquitous flame-haired star
- Muse 10.15pm A third headline slot for the Devon rockers
OTHER STAGE
- The Lumineers 4.10pm Barnstorming American folky pop
- Editors 5.40pm Brooding indie-rock from the alternative mainstays
- Bastille 8.40pm Melancholic melodies and anthemic pop
- Disclosure 10.30pm Irresistible garage-house duo
WEST HOLTS STAGE
- Rosin Murphy 8.30pm Idiosyncratic Irish singer/songwriter
- Underworld 10.15pm Dynamic dance pioneers
THE JOHN PEEL STAGE
- Jack Garratt 6.10pm Earnest, ballady trip-hop singer/songwriter and winner of both the Critics’ Choice Brit Award and BBC Sound of 2016 poll
- Sigur Ros 10.30pm Ethereal Icelandic post-rock
AVALON STAGE
- Corinne Bailey Rae 8.15pm A much-awaited comeback for the award-winning songstress
LEFT FIELD
- Billy Bragg 9.00pm Outspoken alt-rocker and activist
SONIC
- Kano 11.45pm Sharp-witted, socially-conscious grime
SATURDAY
PYRAMID STAGE
- Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir 11.30am Gareth Malone protégés, and winners of last year’s Christmas number one
- Madness 4.30pm Expect 80s hits from the London ska band with Suggs
- The Last Shadow Puppets 6.15pm Return of the louche supergroup
- Tame Impala 8pm Psychedelic pop
- Adele 10.15pm Expect effortless brilliance from the British superstar
OTHER STAGE
- Tom Odell 5.45pm Sounds from the Another Love chanteur and pianist
- CHVRCHES 8.45pm Retro pop with Lauren Mayberry and co
- New Order 10.30pm Manchester’s post-punk institution
WEST HOLTS STAGE
- Santigold 8.30pm Vigorous pop from the Philadelphia singer and producer
- James Blake 10.15pm Downtempo electronica from the Mercury Prize winner
THE JOHN PEEL STAGE
- Alessia Cara 1.50pm Soulful music from the Canadian singer/songwriter
- Example 7.20pm Catchy dance hits
- Fatboy Slim 8.30pm The DJ is right here, right now
ACOUSTIC STAGE
- Art Garfunkel 8.10pm Nostalgia from the veteran folk singer
AVALON STAGE
- Turin Brakes 9.55pm Laid-back folk tunes
SUNDAY
PYRAMID STAGE
- Gregory Porter 1.00pm Grammy award-winning jazz singer
- Laura Mvula 2.30pm Divine soul from the Birmingham-born singer/songwriter
- Jeff Lynne's ELO 4.00pm Expect hits spanning four decades from the polyphonous group
- Ellie Goulding 5.45pm High-energy pop from the Brit and Grammy award-winning star
- Beck 7.15pm The singer/songwriter’s acoustic sound won him last year’s Grammy album of the year
- Coldplay 9.30pm The headliners with Chris Martin are sure to deliver a crowd-pleasing performance
OTHER STAGE
- Newton Faulkner 12.20pm Amiable, guitar-plucking folk
- Years & Years 4.50pm Electro-dance trio
- Catfish and the Bottlemen 6.20pm Llandudno’s indie-rock newcomers
- PJ Harvey 7.50pm Dark, brooding punk
WEST HOLTS STAGE
- Earth, Wind and Fire 9.45pm Veteran US band spanning funk, rock and soul
THE JOHN PEEL STAGE
- Bat For Lashes 4.00pm Bold, enigmatic singer/songwriter
- Jake Bugg 10.00pm Nottingham-born troubadour
ACOUSTIC STAGE
- Patty Griffin 4.20pm Stripped-down Americana
- Cyndi Lauper 9.30pm Showcasing her new country sound
AVALON STAGE
- KT Tunstall 9.20pm Tunes from the folkie singer
SONIC
- Craig David's TS5 8.00pm The singer and DJ’s exclusive Miami pre-party comes to Worthy Farm
