FRIDAY

PYRAMID STAGE

  • The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians with Damon Albarn and Guests 11.00am Syria’s finest musicians are joined by the Blur and Gorillaz frontman
  • Jess Glynne 4.30pm Catchy pop from the ubiquitous flame-haired star
  • Muse 10.15pm A third headline slot for the Devon rockers

OTHER STAGE

  • The Lumineers 4.10pm Barnstorming American folky pop
  • Editors 5.40pm Brooding indie-rock from the alternative mainstays
  • Bastille 8.40pm Melancholic melodies and anthemic pop
  • Disclosure 10.30pm Irresistible garage-house duo

WEST HOLTS STAGE

  • Rosin Murphy 8.30pm Idiosyncratic Irish singer/songwriter
  • Underworld 10.15pm Dynamic dance pioneers

THE JOHN PEEL STAGE 

  • Jack Garratt 6.10pm Earnest, ballady trip-hop singer/songwriter and winner of both the Critics’ Choice Brit Award and BBC Sound of 2016 poll
  • Sigur Ros 10.30pm Ethereal Icelandic post-rock

AVALON STAGE

  • Corinne Bailey Rae 8.15pm A much-awaited comeback for the award-winning songstress

LEFT FIELD

  • Billy Bragg 9.00pm Outspoken alt-rocker and activist

SONIC

  • Kano 11.45pm Sharp-witted, socially-conscious grime

SATURDAY

PYRAMID STAGE

  • Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir 11.30am Gareth Malone protégés, and winners of last year’s Christmas number one
  • Madness 4.30pm Expect 80s hits from the London ska band with Suggs
  • The Last Shadow Puppets 6.15pm Return of the louche supergroup
  • Tame Impala 8pm Psychedelic pop
  • Adele 10.15pm Expect effortless brilliance from the British superstar

OTHER STAGE

  • Tom Odell 5.45pm Sounds from the Another Love chanteur and pianist
  • CHVRCHES 8.45pm Retro pop with Lauren Mayberry and co
  • New Order 10.30pm Manchester’s post-punk institution

WEST HOLTS STAGE

  • Santigold 8.30pm Vigorous pop from the Philadelphia singer and producer
  • James Blake 10.15pm Downtempo electronica from the Mercury Prize winner

THE JOHN PEEL STAGE

  • Alessia Cara 1.50pm Soulful music from the Canadian singer/songwriter
  • Example 7.20pm Catchy dance hits
  • Fatboy Slim 8.30pm The DJ is right here, right now

ACOUSTIC STAGE

  • Art Garfunkel 8.10pm Nostalgia from the veteran folk singer

AVALON STAGE

  • Turin Brakes 9.55pm Laid-back folk tunes

SUNDAY

PYRAMID STAGE

  • Gregory Porter 1.00pm Grammy award-winning jazz singer
  • Laura Mvula 2.30pm Divine soul from the Birmingham-born singer/songwriter
  • Jeff Lynne's ELO 4.00pm Expect hits spanning four decades from the polyphonous group
  • Ellie Goulding 5.45pm High-energy pop from the Brit and Grammy award-winning star
  • Beck 7.15pm The singer/songwriter’s acoustic sound won him last year’s Grammy album of the year
  • Coldplay 9.30pm The headliners with Chris Martin are sure to deliver a crowd-pleasing performance

OTHER STAGE

  • Newton Faulkner 12.20pm Amiable, guitar-plucking folk
  • Years & Years 4.50pm Electro-dance trio
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen 6.20pm Llandudno’s indie-rock newcomers
  • PJ Harvey 7.50pm Dark, brooding punk

WEST HOLTS STAGE

  • Earth, Wind and Fire 9.45pm Veteran US band spanning funk, rock and soul

THE JOHN PEEL STAGE

  • Bat For Lashes 4.00pm Bold, enigmatic singer/songwriter
  • Jake Bugg 10.00pm Nottingham-born troubadour

ACOUSTIC STAGE

  • Patty Griffin 4.20pm Stripped-down Americana
  • Cyndi Lauper 9.30pm Showcasing her new country sound

AVALON STAGE

  • KT Tunstall 9.20pm Tunes from the folkie singer

SONIC

  • Craig David's TS5 8.00pm The singer and DJ’s exclusive Miami pre-party comes to Worthy Farm
