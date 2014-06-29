Glastonbury 2014: What to watch on Sunday 29 June
Dolly Parton, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar and Kasabian among our top picks for today
Catch the best of the action from Glastonbury with our guide to the stand-out acts on each stage throughout the day:
Pyramid Stage
11:30: English National Ballet (12 noon, BBC2) – Take a break from rock for the ballet company’s Glasto debut
14:45: The 1975 (from 5pm, BBC2) – Mellow Indie pop with a screaming teenage fan base
16:20: Dolly Parton (from 5pm, BBC2) – Country music legend bursting with crowd-pleasing hits
18:00: Ed Sheeran (7pm, BBC3) – Fiery-haired soulful singer-songwriter
19:45: The Black Keys (8pm, BBC3) – American blues-rock duo
21:45: Kasabian (from 10pm, BBC2) – Indie-rockers wrap things up for 2014 on the main stage
Other stage
16:00: Sam Smith (7pm, BBC3) – Smooth and soulful vocals from 22-year-old crooner
17:20: The Horrors – Melancholic anthems from a gloomy quintet
18:50: Bombay Bicycle Club (8pm, BBC3) – Cheerful acoustic-leaning indie pop
20:30: Ellie Goulding (9pm, BBC3) – Distinctly raspy vocals and catchy pop tunes
22:00: Massive Attack – Pioneers of trip-hop
West Holts Stage
19:00: The Wailers – Funky reggae from Bob Marley’s former band
22:00: Disclosure (10pm, BBC3) – Pop music with undertones of house and garage
The Park Stage
18:00: Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band – Avant-garde experimental music from 81-year-old Yoko
21:00: James Blake – Electro meets soul and R&B
John Peel Stage
13:50: George Ezra – A mature voice way beyond his 21 years
22:15: London Grammar – Haunting vocals from the London trio, courtesy of singer Hannah Reid
Coverage of the six main stages will be streamed live at bbc.co.uk/glastonbury, while highlights and all of BBC1, BBC2, BBC3 and BBC4's coverage will be available for 30 days after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.