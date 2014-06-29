11:30: English National Ballet (12 noon, BBC2) – Take a break from rock for the ballet company’s Glasto debut

14:45: The 1975 (from 5pm, BBC2) – Mellow Indie pop with a screaming teenage fan base

16:20: Dolly Parton (from 5pm, BBC2) – Country music legend bursting with crowd-pleasing hits

18:00: Ed Sheeran (7pm, BBC3) – Fiery-haired soulful singer-songwriter

19:45: The Black Keys (8pm, BBC3) – American blues-rock duo

21:45: Kasabian (from 10pm, BBC2) – Indie-rockers wrap things up for 2014 on the main stage

Other stage

16:00: Sam Smith (7pm, BBC3) – Smooth and soulful vocals from 22-year-old crooner

17:20: The Horrors – Melancholic anthems from a gloomy quintet

18:50: Bombay Bicycle Club (8pm, BBC3) – Cheerful acoustic-leaning indie pop

20:30: Ellie Goulding (9pm, BBC3) – Distinctly raspy vocals and catchy pop tunes

22:00: Massive Attack – Pioneers of trip-hop

West Holts Stage

19:00: The Wailers – Funky reggae from Bob Marley’s former band

22:00: Disclosure (10pm, BBC3) – Pop music with undertones of house and garage

The Park Stage

18:00: Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band – Avant-garde experimental music from 81-year-old Yoko

21:00: James Blake – Electro meets soul and R&B

John Peel Stage

13:50: George Ezra – A mature voice way beyond his 21 years

22:15: London Grammar – Haunting vocals from the London trio, courtesy of singer Hannah Reid

Coverage of the six main stages will be streamed live at bbc.co.uk/glastonbury, while highlights and all of BBC1, BBC2, BBC3 and BBC4's coverage will be available for 30 days after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.