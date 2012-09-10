Walsh found fame in 2002 when she appeared on the ITV reality series Pop Stars: the Rivals and was installed as a member of Girls Aloud. The hugely popular girl group, which also featured former X Factor judge Cheryl Cole, went on to release twenty consecutive top ten singles, five albums and sell over ten million records worldwide.

Further Strictly contestant announcements are expected over the coming days. The launch show will be broadcast on BBC1 on Saturday 15 September at 6:30pm.

Rumoured contestants for this year’s series include cricketer Michael Vaughan, TV personality Fern Britton, Olympian Beth Tweddle and veteran small-screen star Johnny Ball.