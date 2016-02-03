There was one slight hitch, though – Kimmel couldn't seem to get the original cast on board, so he did the next best thing and found another TV doctor: Hugh Laurie's Dr House.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_z3rN84Vmk

Now, you'd think a failed ER 'reunion' would be disappointing, wouldn't you? No Julianna Marguilles, no Noah Wyle... but funnily enough, we got something even better instead.

We'll take 10ccs of Clooney/Laurie Ross/House hip hop, STAT.