First look at George Clarke’s project in tonight’s Old House, New Home
The architect will be helping transform a ground floor kitchen.
Published:
George Clarke’s Old House, New Home continues tonight, with the architect helping two more couples pull off major renovations that breathe new life into their antique properties.
First up tonight, he’ll be meeting Rachel and Sarah, who need help with the kitchen on the ground floor of their Victorian terraced home in Worthing, West Sussex.
As Rachel explains in the clip below: “I do most of the cooking so wherever Sarah stands to talk to me drinking wine… there’s nowhere she can really stand without being in the way, which is annoying.”
As a result, they will be looking for a whole new kitchen layout that will make the most of the space they do have, allowing for easier co-habitation and entertaining. Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below:
Later in the episode, Clarke will be turning his attention to a young couple who have taken on a listed 17th century cottage in Worcestershire, but are finding the project to be more challenging than they bargained for.
On the air since 2016, Old House, New Home has become a firm favourite among fans of property programmes, many of whom are impressed by Clarke’s ability to repurpose antiquated spaces for modern living.
To find out the imaginative solution he dreams up for Rachel and Sarah, which involves looking to Japanese design for inspiration, tune into George Clarke’s Old House, New Home tonight on Channel 4.
