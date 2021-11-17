First look at George Clarke’s project in tonight’s Old House, New Home

George Clarke’s Old House, New Home continues tonight, with the architect helping two more couples pull off major renovations that breathe new life into their antique properties.

Advertisement

First up tonight, he’ll be meeting Rachel and Sarah, who need help with the kitchen on the ground floor of their Victorian terraced home in Worthing, West Sussex.

As Rachel explains in the clip below: “I do most of the cooking so wherever Sarah stands to talk to me drinking wine… there’s nowhere she can really stand without being in the way, which is annoying.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As a result, they will be looking for a whole new kitchen layout that will make the most of the space they do have, allowing for easier co-habitation and entertaining. Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below:

Later in the episode, Clarke will be turning his attention to a young couple who have taken on a listed 17th century cottage in Worcestershire, but are finding the project to be more challenging than they bargained for.

On the air since 2016, Old House, New Home has become a firm favourite among fans of property programmes, many of whom are impressed by Clarke’s ability to repurpose antiquated spaces for modern living.

To find out the imaginative solution he dreams up for Rachel and Sarah, which involves looking to Japanese design for inspiration, tune into George Clarke’s Old House, New Home tonight on Channel 4.

Advertisement

George Clarke’s Old House, New Home continues tonight at 8pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.