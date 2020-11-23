As well songs from his new album, Barlow will be performing some of his classic hits accompanied by an orchestra.

Barlow said: "I am so excited to host this music special. During a tumultuous time for the whole country, it feels amazing to be able to put on a proper night of entertainment at one of the most exciting locations in London and featuring some amazing guests and musicians."

Night at the Museum will feature a selection of guest stars, including Canadian crooner Michael Bublé.

When does Gary Barlow's Night At The Museum air on ITV?

ITV has confirmed that Gary Barlow's Night at the Museum will screen on Sunday 6th December at 9pm.

The one-off ITV special was included in its festive line-up announcement last week and the event, the setting and guests like Michael Bublé all shout "Christmas special".

Barlow releases his new album, Music Played By Humans, on Friday 27th November, a day on which he'll also perform on BBC One chat show The Graham Norton Show.

Who is performing at Night at the Museum?

Barlow will be playing new songs from Music Played by Humans and the ITV special will feature other selected guests, headed by the smooth Canadian superstar Michael Bublé, a regular visitor to the UK and a massive drawcard.

Michael sang on Gary's new single, Elita, and the pair are old friends.

Michael was meant to be on an extended tour of the UK in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to all dates being postponed until July 2021.

Guest stars who will perform in the event include:

Comedian Jack Whitehall

Australian singer and actor Jason Donovan

Irish singer Ronan Keating

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon

Operatic star Alfie Boe

Soul singer Beverly Knight

Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra.

When is Gary Barlow's new album released?

Gary's new album, Music Played by Humans, is released on Friday 27th November. It features the singles Incredible and Elita.

It's his first solo album since 2013's Since I Saw You Last and he said: "With new music, especially new albums, I'm just so excited at how people are going to respond and we never know. You can try and think of your aiudience and what they want but you want to give them 150 per cent of you and often it's not good to think of other people's opinions but at this point I'm loving what we've got and what we've created as a team, as an orchestra and as a group of people.

"I want to know what my audience think and I'm desperate to put it on a stage for them and play it live because that is what this record is asking for next."