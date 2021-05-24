Garden Rescue presenters – three newcomers join team

After a year of seeing our gardens more than usual, more of us than ever may have decided that our backyards need a bit of a rescue.

Enter Garden Rescue, the BBC’s hit daytime cultivation show that usually sees award-winning garden designers Charlie Dimmock, Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers compete to create backyard showpieces for some lucky homeowners.

However, the sixth series will be getting a bit of a shakeup, as three new presenters have been unearthed following the exit of Anderson as well as Harry and David Rich.

So long-time host Charlie Dimmock won’t be landscaping on her own – joining her will be garden designers Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull.

Anderson and the Rich brothers will still feature in the new series starting May 2021, but will be leaving at the end of the year.

However, Burkhill will be joining them for their farewell series, with Headlam and Hull completing the new line-up as presenters of the seventh series in 2022.

So with this ground-shaking news, we’ve uncovered everything you need to know about Garden Rescue presenters old and new.

Lee Burkhill

Instagram: @garden_ninja_lee

Twitter: @Garden_Ninja

Better known by his online pseudonym of ‘Garden Ninja’, Lee Burkhill is a multi-award-winning garden designer, TV presenter, blogger and YouTube vlogger.

Burkhill initially worked as a project worker in IT for twelve years, before quitting to focus full time to focus on his passion for gardening. As well as offering his garden design skills throughout the North West of England, Burkhill also runs his hugely successful Garden Ninja blog, which offers tips and tricks for those looking to get into garden design and is supplemented by videos from his equally successful YouTube channel.

Burkhill is also a public speaker on gardening including for the RHS on the Green Plan It schools programme, and has also appeared as a panellist on BBC Radio Manchester’s Saturday morning garden show

Burkhill’s blog has netted him a number of awards, including RHS & BBC Feel Good Gardens Winner 2016, the Vuelo Top 10 Garden Blogger Award 2019 and the Chelsea Flower Show Director Generals Trade Stand Award 2018.

Burkhill said: “It’s really exciting to be joining the Garden Rescue team and to have the opportunity to inspire the public with fantastic designs and gardening tips.”

Flo Headlam

Instagram: flo_the_gardener

Twitter: @Flothegardener

Flo Headlam has been gardening professionally since 2012, and will be best known to viewers for co-presenting Gardeners’ World between 2016 and 2019.

After twenty years of working in charities as well as semi-professional dancing, Headlam decided to take up gardening as a second career and studied general horticulture and garden design at Capel Manor College. She now offers her garden design services to private clients through her website Flo the Gardener, and also appears on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Headlam said: “I am very excited to be joining the Garden Rescue family and am looking forward to adding my horticulture flavour and having some fun with the other designers.”

Chris Hull

Instagram: greenbook_ld

Chris Hull is the owner of Greenbrook Landscape Design, and works as a garden and landscape designer for both residential and commercial clients in his home of Bath.

Hull has over 10 years of experience in gardening, previously working as a senior landscape designer at Janine Pattison Studios and as a gardener at John Bailey Garden Design. As well as a BSC in Garden Design from Sparsholt College, Hull studied Ecology and Conservation at The Cornwall College Group which he incorporates into his work along with horticultural knowledge to benefit the wider environment.

Hull said: “It’s fantastic to be joining the team and a great opportunity to make an impact on people’s lives, through fun and creative garden design.”

Charlie Dimmock

Twitter: @Charlie_Dimmock

Charlie Dimmock is no stranger to gardening TV, having famously co-hosted fellow BBC series Ground Force between 1997 and 2005.

Dimmock grew up with a passion for gardening, and decided against a course in forensic science in favour of horticultural college. Dimmock then worked at Romsey Garden Centre where she met TV producer John Thornicroft, which led to her breakthrough presenting role on Ground Force.

Dimmock has since hosted a number of gardening shows in both the UK and the US, including The Joy of Gardening, Charlie’s Garden Army, and coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Dimmock has also written several gardening books including Water Garden Workbook and Container Gardening, and has launched her own range of gardening equipment under the brand name In The Garden.

Most recently Dimmock has been the long-running co-presenter of Garden Rescue, fronting the show since its inception in 2016.

The Rich brothers

Instagram: therichbrothers

Twitter: @therichbrothers

Harry and David Rich, affectionately known as the Rich brothers, are best known for co-presenting Garden Rescue since it began in 2016.

Hailing from rural Brecon, Wales, as well as presenting the show the two run their own landscape design studio Rich Landscapes, whose clients have included big-name brands including Chanel, Jack Wills and luxury hotel Heckfield Place. The popular duo have also won twice at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, becoming the youngest ever team to win gold in 2015.

The brothers have also released their own book Love Your Plot, which is full of conceptual designs for budding gardeners to make the most of their space, and in 2020 launched their own garden range with Habitat.

Despite proving popular with viewers, series six of Garden Rescue will be the last for the Rich brothers – but we’re sure they’ll be back on our screens in some form before too long.

Arit Anderson

Instagram: diamondhill2012

Twitter: @diamondhill2012

Arit Anderson is one of the current faces of gardening TV – as well as fronting Garden Rescue she is a co-presenter on the BBC’s long-running Gardeners’ World, and is a regular writer for Gardeners’ World Magazine.

Anderson originally spent 25 years in the fashion industry, before a change of direction when she began studying Garden Design at Capel Manor College. It proved a good move – she won in the Fresh Talent category at the 2013 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and a gold medal for her conceptual garden design at RHS Hampton Court in 2016.

She offers her garden expertise at aritanderson.com, and is also an ambassador for garden day.

Anderson will be leaving Garden Rescue at the end of the 2021 series, but viewers can still catch her on Gardeners’ World.

Garden Rescue series three starts on Monday 24th May on BBC Two at 3:45pm. See what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.