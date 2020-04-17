This programme will continue until the originally billed national and regional news and weather updates at 5.15pm.

The schedule shake-up continues into Sunday where both Money for Nothing and Penguin: Spy in the Huddle have been dropped in favour of an additional coronavirus update, including a Downing Street briefing. Countryfile, airing at 6.15pm, has not been affected by the schedule change.

Members of Boris Johnson's cabinet are now giving daily government briefings offering guidance to the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It’s currently unclear when the Prime Minister will next deliver the briefing personally; Johnson was hospitalised having contracted coronavirus earlier this month and is currently recovering at Chequers.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising in his absence, which includes leading the daily coronavirus briefings. These take place at some point between 3:45pm and 6pm each day.

A briefing on Thursday 16th April announced the UK’s lockdown measures would continue for “at least” another three weeks.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.