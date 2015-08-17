Quiz shows can be just the place to show off your fantastic knowledge, but they can also be the place where the strangest collection of words come out of your mouth. The hot lights, the pressure, the chance to win a really exciting prize leads to all manner of odd answers. Just take a look at these amusing answers...

It's safe to say Apple will be concerned to learn how much some people think one of their iPhones costs...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krPhGTLJZEU

Word association always proves tricky, especially when 'naked grandma' is the first thing that comes to mind...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7ghDhpCLKM

At times even the hosts can't quite believe what's being said: "If it's up there, I'll give you the money myself"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMzNAk1MAdU

Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson and US Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Meredith Vieira found themselves caught up in their very own 'wink-gate' as he couldn't work out if she was giving away the answer...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKH0XDZFEII

While some try and halt the inevitable: "Final answer... WAIT!"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Urjr2RCwis

This is how to very much take the 'family' out of Family Feud

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTGPf9Ow4iY

