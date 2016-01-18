The Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley will not be returning to play character Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner household – although creator Jeff Franklin is still holding out that at least one of them will change their mind.

“They decided not to at this time," he said. "We’re hopeful at some point in the future that they may change their minds and come back and reprise Michelle. We only need one of them, so we’re still hopeful that that will happen.”

In the first episode of the new series, Danny (Bob Saget) gives a fragile explanation for Michelle’s absence, explaining that she is busy taking care of her fashion company in New York.

But Franklin is still holding out for the ultimate family reunion: “Everybody else is back, and I'm sure we've all had family reunions and not everyone shows up, but we still love them and the door is always open. I hope it happens."