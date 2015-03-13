There has also been a fair bit of snacking, which his dance instructor keeps laughing at him for. But, hey, he's got to keep his strength up.

It's all for a good cause of course – he's raising money for Comic Relief – and everyone, from former Xtra Factor host Caroline Flack to Chaz and Dave, has helped keep Derms moving. Even his mum popped by to kick proceedings off, making fun of his lack of dancing skills as he prepared to undertake the challenge.

There have been so many people dropping by to say hi, in fact, that on more than one occasion Dermot's got a tiny bit distracted and has had to be told to head back to the dance floor – including, in the first hour alone, by Strictly host Claudia Winkleman.

On Twitter, #DancingDermot has been trending, with some particularly wonderful screengrabs of the man in action.

Tongue out = concentration

Of course there's a meme

Rastamouse and friends kept things going early this morning

Sensibly, Dermot has found ways to incorporate stretching into his arsenal of dance steps

He's endured ice baths along the way

And he's keeping things trendy by 'Dance bombing' Carol Kirkwood on the BBC weather

This is an absolute master plan – dancing while sitting

And if you want to steal some moves, might we recommend this one?

Tonight, when he ends up at the main event in London's Palladium, we'll find out just how much money's been donated thanks to his efforts. Until then, Dermot... keeeeep dancing!

