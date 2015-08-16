It wasn't for nothing that Britian made Abz from 5ive a Celebrity Big Brother runner up back in 2013; as so-called 'celebs' go, the 90s pop star is pretty delightful, so it's no wonder that his new show Country Strife: Abz on the farm is hilarious.

Whether Abz simply knows how to draw an audience or is genuinely a walking talking barrel of laughs is irrelevant when he's doling out his delightful musings, and tonight's Country Strife was crammed full of them.