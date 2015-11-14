EastEnders gets glitzy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK-a51GMyRQ

The residents of Walford were puttin' on their top hats and tapping to the beat in style as they gave Hollywood glam a go. Bonnie Langford got to show off her finest Dancing on Ice moves on stage, while Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) pulled off splits you'd only usually see on Strictly.

Call The Midwife does Strictly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipihMQL8kUM

Speaking of the glitterball, Sir Bruce Forsyth was back in action as the extended cast of Call The Midwife competed for the Children in Need version. Could Helen George have competition among her co-stars?

Harry Hill's TV History

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx12AvzThG0

If anyone can fit 40 years of TV into 4 minutes it's this guy. Can you name all the shows he referenced?

And did you spot former Doctor Peter Davison? Don't have cow if you can't, all creatures great and small struggle with these things sometimes.

Scott Mills vs The Orbit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBC_xbKCnR0

He didn't think he'd be able to make it down the tallest sculpture in the UK, but Scott Mills went for gold at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park anyway.

And finally, Martin Freeman's FLAWLESS Yoda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgnsswvpz6k

Sir Terry with a lightsaber, Lord Sugar flanked by Stormtroopers while making a sales pitch. Oh, and Martin Freeman stealing the show with a wonderful Master Yoda impression - what's not to love?