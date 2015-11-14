From Martin Freeman's Yoda to Call The Midwife's Strictly Special, Children in Need 2015's Best Bits
From Top Hats to Strictly sparkles and a Star Wars special, the celebs were out in force to raise money for charity
Raising £37 million pounds for charity is no mean feat but Children in Need 2015 did just that, with the aid of volunteers and fundraisers across the nation – and via it's annual TV celebration last night.
From Martin Freeman's flawless Yoda impression to Scott Mills' descent down The Orbit, here are five of the most memorable moments...
EastEnders gets glitzy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK-a51GMyRQ
The residents of Walford were puttin' on their top hats and tapping to the beat in style as they gave Hollywood glam a go. Bonnie Langford got to show off her finest Dancing on Ice moves on stage, while Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) pulled off splits you'd only usually see on Strictly.
Call The Midwife does Strictly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipihMQL8kUM
Speaking of the glitterball, Sir Bruce Forsyth was back in action as the extended cast of Call The Midwife competed for the Children in Need version. Could Helen George have competition among her co-stars?
Harry Hill's TV History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx12AvzThG0
If anyone can fit 40 years of TV into 4 minutes it's this guy. Can you name all the shows he referenced?
And did you spot former Doctor Peter Davison? Don't have cow if you can't, all creatures great and small struggle with these things sometimes.
Scott Mills vs The Orbit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBC_xbKCnR0
He didn't think he'd be able to make it down the tallest sculpture in the UK, but Scott Mills went for gold at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park anyway.
And finally, Martin Freeman's FLAWLESS Yoda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgnsswvpz6k
Sir Terry with a lightsaber, Lord Sugar flanked by Stormtroopers while making a sales pitch. Oh, and Martin Freeman stealing the show with a wonderful Master Yoda impression - what's not to love?