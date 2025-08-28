Viewers can tune into all the action on Sunday 7th September at 8:10pm on BBC One and iPlayer. But if you find yourself wanting more after the first episode has aired, the series is being boxsetted on iPlayer as an extra treat, so all episodes will be available at once.

Across the series, the cricketer will attempt to form a boys team in Manchester and Liverpool, while also creating his first ever girls team in Blackpool. He'll be joined by former Lancashire bowler Kyle Hogg and England Women's international player Kate Cross.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning at BBC Documentaries, said of the show's renewal: "Freddie Flintoff has proved himself an exceptional role model.

"To see his passion for and commitment to cricket shine through and the transformational impact it has had on the lives of the lads from Preston playing on his team has been incredible to witness. I’m so pleased that he is back for another series building on the success of the last one."

The latest Field of Dreams also sees Flintoff open up further about the 2022 car crash that left him with life-changing injuries.

In the first episode of the new season, Freddie is asked by a teenager about how hard he found it leaving his house after the crash.

He responded: "It was, what – 18 months ago? And you know, I've suffered with things like depression in the past before, but this time was different.

"I didn’t know if I had it in me to carry on, not that I wanted to die or anything like that, I just didn’t know if I had it in me, and that took a while."

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test begins on Sunday 7th September at 8:10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on iPlayer now.

