Frank Skinner addresses Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned return rumours
The presenter says he would bring back the show "tomorrow if offered", but denied that he and David Baddiel had spoken about it
Speculation has been rife that comic pair David Baddiel and Frank Skinner are keen to return to our screens in a reboot of their hit show Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned, after what would be a 12-year hiatus.
The show, which aired from 2000-2005, involved the pair sitting on a couch and answering questions from the assembled audience.
After an interview with the Sun in which Baddiel allegedly said of the comedy, “We could do it online or on cable. Me and Frank have talked about it. It would be a laugh,” all was looking rosy for fans of the unscripted talk show.
However, when Radio Times asked Skinner about Baddiel’s comments at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Skinner said not to jump to conclusions just yet.
“Well he assured me that he hadn’t been talking about that at all, and that the papers had twisted his words," Skinner. "But then somebody else told me that he had definitely been talking about it. So, it’s a confusing story all round."
Skinner later divulged, however, that Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned was one of the “most pleasurable projects I ever did” and that he would do the show “tomorrow if offered”.
“Now we live on the same road we could share a car,” he joked.