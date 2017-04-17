After an interview with the Sun in which Baddiel allegedly said of the comedy, “We could do it online or on cable. Me and Frank have talked about it. It would be a laugh,” all was looking rosy for fans of the unscripted talk show.

However, when Radio Times asked Skinner about Baddiel’s comments at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Skinner said not to jump to conclusions just yet.

“Well he assured me that he hadn’t been talking about that at all, and that the papers had twisted his words," Skinner. "But then somebody else told me that he had definitely been talking about it. So, it’s a confusing story all round."

Skinner later divulged, however, that Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned was one of the “most pleasurable projects I ever did” and that he would do the show “tomorrow if offered”.

“Now we live on the same road we could share a car,” he joked.