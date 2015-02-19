"We're very thankful and very happy – sorry we couldn't make it tonight, but we will be seeing you over the summer at some big outdoor festival that nobody knows we're playing. It's Glastonbury.

"So we'll see you at Glastonbury – thanks a lot everybody."

Th US rock band are the second big act to be confirmed. Last year it was announced that Lionel Richie will be playing the Sunday afternoon 'legend slot'.

The Foo Fighters are playing a series of UK dates later this year, starting at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on 25th May, before a show at Old Trafford in Manchester two days later. The band will then play at Wembley Stadium on 19th and 20th June, with a final show at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on 23th June.