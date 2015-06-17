Florence and the Machine replace Foo Fighters as Glastonbury headliners after Dave Grohl breaks leg
The US frontman has written an open letter apologising to fans after a "mad dash" landed him in hospital - and will be replaced on the bill by Florence and the Machine
Foo Fighters will no longer be playing Glastonbury after frontman Dave Grohl sustained a broken leg during a concert in Gothenburg last Saturday.
The festival's official Twitter account confirmed that the US rock band will no longer be headlining on Friday last night:
The rock band were due to headline the pyramid stage along with US rapper Kanye West and The Who. Speaking to BBC Somerset last night, Eavis said she didn't yet know who be taking the Foo Fighters' slot on the Friday night but there is a contingency plan.
Grohl has had to have an operation on his leg after taking a tumble on stage in Gothenburg on Saturday night. Last night he apologised for disappointing fans in an open letter on the Foo Fighters website.