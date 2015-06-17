The rock band were due to headline the pyramid stage along with US rapper Kanye West and The Who. The rock band were due to headline the pyramid stage along with US rapper Kanye West and The Who. Speaking to BBC Somerset last night, Eavis said she didn't yet know who be taking the Foo Fighters' slot on the Friday night but there is a contingency plan.

Grohl has had to have an operation on his leg after taking a tumble on stage in Gothenburg on Saturday night. Last night he apologised for disappointing fans in an open letter on the Foo Fighters website.