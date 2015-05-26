Other names in the first line-up announcement for the festival include former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, Lynda La Plante, Simon Schama and Melvyn Bragg, alongside some of the UK’s most popular programmes, including The Archers, Doctor Who, Gogglebox, Poldark and Wolf Hall.

Radio Times, the UK’s leading authority on television and radio, in association with Brand Events, will host over 70 live events – from talks and interactive workshops to exhibits and screenings – across the weekend, giving festival-goers the inside scoop on how the best television and radio is made, straight from those in front of, and behind, the cameras and microphones.

Alex Jones, Deborah Meaden, Russell Grant and Robin Windsor will bring glitz, glamour and glitter balls to proceedings with ‘Life after Strictly’, while BAFTA will give advice on how to break into television.

The literature side of the festival, celebrating the close relationship between books and screen, will see sessions from the author of the new James Bond novel, Anthony Horowitz; Sex and the City creator and writer Candace Bushnell on her new novel Killing Monica; The Grantchester Mysteries writer James Runcie; and Shetland author Ann Cleeves.

Family sessions to appeal to all ages include: award winning broadcaster, actor, comedian and author David Walliams discussing his hugely popular children’s books; Shaun the Sheep creators Aardman hosting a series of modelling workshops where you can learn to make your very own Shaun or Morph characters; Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, the author and illustrator of children’s books Gruffalo and Stick Man, leading a fun-packed story-telling session; and Little Princess creator Tony Ross conducting a ‘How to illustrate’ masterclass.

Ben Preston, Radio Times Editor, says: “I’m delighted to announce the first Radio Times Festival. What better place to celebrate broadcasting than at Hampton Court Palace – the true heart of this year’s outstanding drama Wolf Hall.

"For 92 years Radio Times has prided itself on telling readers when and where to find the very best television and radio. Now we’re hosting the first Radio Times Festival so you can meet and discover more from broadcasting’s most talented people. We have secured some of the best names for the festival, which contains more than 70 sessions, and are confident that this event will be a huge success and capture the public’s imaginations.”

Radio Times Festival will run from 24th-27th September on The Green at Hampton Court Palace. Early bird tickets will go on sale to Radio Times subscribers from 9th June and then on sale to the general public from 23rd June.

