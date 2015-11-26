First look at Lily James and Richard Madden as Romeo and Juliet
The Cinderella stars reunite to play Shakespeare's famous star-crossed lovers on stage next year
Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella was one of 2015's enchanting cinematic treats as stars Lily James and Richard Madden glided across the dance floor under a sprinkling of fairy dust.
Next year the director will reunite his two leads, this time on stage – but don't expect the sort of happy ever after found in Disney fairytales. The pair are playing Shakespeare's tragic lovers Romeo and Juliet in a production at London's Garrick theatre from 12th May to 13th August 2016 – and today brings us a first look at them in costume.
The actors will star alongside Derek Jacobi as Mercutio in Branagh's adaptation which will also be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK on 7th July 2016.