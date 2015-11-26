Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella was one of 2015's enchanting cinematic treats as stars Lily James and Richard Madden glided across the dance floor under a sprinkling of fairy dust.

Next year the director will reunite his two leads, this time on stage – but don't expect the sort of happy ever after found in Disney fairytales. The pair are playing Shakespeare's tragic lovers Romeo and Juliet in a production at London's Garrick theatre from 12th May to 13th August 2016 – and today brings us a first look at them in costume.