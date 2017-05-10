The girl with alopecia on #FirstDates is absolutely beautiful.. she doesn't even need a wig!! ??? — Sophie ? (@SophieLovegrove) May 9, 2017

And as the night wore on, it seemed Jordan and Eve were destined to be together – they even both loved denim!

Well they both like bad denim #firstdates — Jackie P (@jackiepatie) May 9, 2017

However, things didn’t turn out to be quite the fairytale romance we were expecting. While Jordan was keen on Eve she didn’t think they’d work out romantically, so the date ended on a slightly sadder note.

Inspiring highs and lonely lows? A classic episode of First Dates, then.

