First Dates viewers praise “bravery” of alopecia sufferer Eve
The Welsh entrant removed her wig to show off her natural beauty in last night’s episode
Last night’s First Dates was yet another uplifting edition, with viewers particularly intrigued by one young couple – Eve from Bridgend and Jordan from Pontypool.
You see, as the night wore one Eve revealed that she has alopecia – a condition that causes hair loss – and later removed her wig at the request of date Jordan, with her confidence and beauty charming many of the viewers at home.
The girl with alopecia on #FirstDates is absolutely beautiful.. she doesn't even need a wig!! ???
— Sophie ? (@SophieLovegrove) May 9, 2017
And as the night wore on, it seemed Jordan and Eve were destined to be together – they even both loved denim!
Well they both like bad denim #firstdates
— Jackie P (@jackiepatie) May 9, 2017
However, things didn’t turn out to be quite the fairytale romance we were expecting. While Jordan was keen on Eve she didn’t think they’d work out romantically, so the date ended on a slightly sadder note.
Inspiring highs and lonely lows? A classic episode of First Dates, then.
First Dates airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 10:00pm