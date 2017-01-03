Maître d' Fred Sirieix is seen donning a tiny – and we mean tiny – pair of blue Speedos to dive into the pool (well, they are in the south of France after all).

If Fred wearing micro-swimwear wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, it turns out that Fred also has a tattoo on his left arm and abs. Lots and lots of abs:

If the whole female population, and most of the male population, of the UK wasn’t in love with Fred already, we reckon this has tipped everyone else over the edge. But just in case, here he is one more time:

First Dates Hotel continues next Monday at 10pm on Channel 4