By 10am GMT on Thursday morning (March 12th) fans had raised $1,121,259 for Con Man, a project which seems to be based loosely on the pair's experiences following Firefly's abrupt cancellation part-way through its first series.

Tudyk takes the leas as Wray Nerley, one of the stars of a sci-fi series (Spectrum) that was axed "too soon" but became a cult classic (sound familiar?). Fillion is his former co-star, Jack Moore, who's gone on to become a major movie star.

"While Jack enjoys the life of an A-lister, Wray tours the sci-fi circuit as a guest of conventions, comic book stores, and lots of pop culture events. The show will feature all the weird and crazy things that happen to Wray along the way to these events" reads the official blurb for the series.

More like this

Needless to say, both Fillion and Tudyk were utterly delighted with the sudden success of the campaign and couldn't quite believe they'd reached the target quite so early on.

It's not the first time the online community has helped a crowdfunding campaign hit its target well before the deadline. Just two years ago fans funded The Veronica Mars Movie, bringing Kirsten Bell's cancelled CW TV series back for one last huzzah on the big screen.

Tudyk and Fillion were asking for $420,000 to put three episodes into production, so who knows how many more they'll be able to churn out now that they've got more cash to flash. And with 29 days left to go (the Indiegogo fund will accept donations until 10th April) who knows how much more 'dough' Mal and Wash will have to play about with.

Perhaps they'll have enough left over to get Firefly back on the screen, eh?

We can but dream.

Advertisement

Read More: Firefly stars Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion call on fans to fund their webseries reunion