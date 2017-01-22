"This is such a wonderful show to be a part of, I couldn't even imagine it would be so incredible," she told host Alesha Dixon after the final scores were revealed.

"I have worked with the most amazing choreographers. Thank you so much. Ronnie, you have been my best friend and my rock on this, and I wouldn't have asked anyone else to do this with me. Thank you for everything, you're amazing."

Though Fiona impressed with a solo dance to her favourite musician Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out Of My Head, the couple's downfall came with the duo performance to Rhythm Is A Dancer by Snap!. It scored just 22.5 out of 30.

With a total of 48.5 points, Ronnie and Fiona were only one point behind JB Gill and his wife Chloe – but when the scores were combined for the first three weeks of the competition, it was clear who was going home.

Fiona and Ronnie were down at the bottom of the leader board with 136.5, ten points behind their closest rivals JB and Chloe, and well below Jonny Labey and his girlfriend Chrissy Brooke, who have a clear lead with 159 points.

But the leader board will now be re-set to zero, so any of the four remaining contestants could be going home when Dance Dance Dance returns next Sunday.

Each episode will now see a celebrity leave the ITV entertainment show until only the winner is left.

Dance Dance Dance will continue on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV