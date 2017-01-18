The fight for the Iron Throne is a bloody and somber business but that doesn't stop the cast of Game of Thrones having a laugh on set – particularly when they slip up in the middle of filming a particularly serious scene.

Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and co seem to have a right old giggle when they fall out of character by virtue of a mistake, mishap or good old fashioned mischief, bringing a lighter side to a show that's plagued by death and destruction.